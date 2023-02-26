See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (42-17), which currently includes three players listed (including Giannis Antetokounmpo), as the Bucks prepare for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (33-28) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, February 26 at 1:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Bucks secured a 128-99 win against the Heat. In the win, Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 24 points.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Knee 31.3 12.0 5.4 Pat Connaughton SG Questionable Calf 8.5 5.1 1.3 Wesley Matthews SG Questionable Calf 3.2 2.3 0.5

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Out (Knee), Landry Shamet: Out (Foot)

Bucks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

Bucks Season Insights

The 115.1 points per game the Bucks score are just 3.7 more points than the Suns give up (111.4).

When Milwaukee scores more than 111.4 points, it is 30-4.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bucks have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 122.0 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.1 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Milwaukee connects on 14.5 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 3.0 more than its opponents (11.5). It is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc (14th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.3%.

The Bucks' 112.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in the NBA, and the 108.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Bucks vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5

