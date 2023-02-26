Grayson Allen and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Allen put up 16 points in his last game, which ended in a 128-99 win against the Heat.

Now let's break down Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.6 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.5 PRA -- 16.4 14.3 PR 13.5 14 12.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.6



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 43 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns are fifth in the league, conceding 23.6 per game.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Grayson Allen vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2022 32 10 1 6 2 0 2 2/10/2022 25 8 2 1 2 0 1

