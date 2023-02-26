The Columbus Blue Jackets (19-35-5) will visit the Minnesota Wild (32-21-6) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.

See the Wild-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/23/2023 Blue Jackets Wild 2-0 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 161 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Wild's 166 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 1.7 goals-per-game average (17 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 59 34 34 68 45 42 25% Mats Zuccarello 57 20 36 56 32 35 37% Joel Eriksson Ek 59 21 24 45 8 35 47.9% Matthew Boldy 59 16 23 39 25 36 55.7% Calen Addison 54 3 24 27 18 10 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 218 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 30th in the league.

With 151 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players