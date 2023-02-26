The Michigan Wolverines' (21-7) Big Ten schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) at Kohl Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines score an average of 75 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 73.3 the Badgers give up to opponents.

Michigan is 18-2 when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.

Michigan has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.

The Badgers score 68.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.4 the Wolverines allow.

Wisconsin is 8-12 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Wisconsin has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.

The Badgers shoot 41.5% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.

The Wolverines make 47.3% of their shots from the field, 10.1% lower than the Badgers' defensive field-goal percentage.

