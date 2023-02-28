The Milwaukee Bucks (43-17) will try to extend a 14-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (34-26) on February 28, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Bucks.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Bucks Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bucks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
  • Milwaukee has a 27-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.
  • The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
  • The 114.9 points per game the Bucks put up are only two more points than the Nets give up (112.9).
  • Milwaukee has a 29-4 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Bucks are putting up 118.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 110.8 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, Milwaukee is allowing 1.1 fewer points per game (110.7) than in away games (111.8).
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this year, sinking 14.4 threes per game, compared to 14.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36.9% three-point percentage at home and a 35% mark in road games.

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Knee
Wesley Matthews Out Calf

