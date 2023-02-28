The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo, in his most recent time out, had four points and four assists in a 128-99 win over the Heat.

Below, we dig into Antetokounmpo's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 31.3 31.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.0 12.0 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.7 PRA 47.5 48.7 48.9 PR 41.5 43.3 43.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Nets

Antetokounmpo is responsible for taking 18.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 4.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 98.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 112.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nets are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked second in the league, allowing 22.9 per game.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 36 26 13 7 0 0 2 10/26/2022 38 43 14 5 1 3 1

