Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest at Klotsche Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (10-18) going head to head against the Robert Morris Colonials (11-18) at 8:00 PM ET on February 28. Our computer prediction projects a 64-55 victory for Milwaukee, who are favored by our model.
The Panthers are coming off of a 63-56 loss to Cleveland State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Milwaukee 64, Robert Morris 55
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers picked up their best win of the season on December 1, when they grabbed a 59-52 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.
Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 17
- 55-54 over Boise State (No. 178) on November 27
- 64-34 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on February 23
- 65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 273) on December 31
- 76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on November 10
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers have been outscored by two points per game (scoring 58.8 points per game to rank 297th in college basketball while giving up 60.8 per outing to rank 81st in college basketball) and have a -56 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Milwaukee is posting 61.3 points per game this season in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (58.8 points per game) is 2.5 PPG lower.
- Offensively, the Panthers have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 61.8 points per game, compared to 56.3 per game in road games.
- Milwaukee is giving up 58.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (63.8).
- The Panthers have been putting up 61.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 58.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
