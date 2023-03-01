The Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) will attempt to build on a 15-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (26-36) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSFL and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 -

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

A total of 29 of Milwaukee's 62 games with a set total have hit the over (46.8%).

The Bucks are 36-25-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 40, or 81.6%, of those games.

This season, Milwaukee has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Magic Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 0 0% 114.9 225.5 111.1 224.4 225.6 Magic 0 0% 110.6 225.5 113.3 224.4 224.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in their past 10 games.

The Bucks have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 31 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 30 opportunities on the road.

The Bucks record only 1.6 more points per game (114.9) than the Magic give up (113.3).

When Milwaukee scores more than 113.3 points, it is 26-5 against the spread and 29-2 overall.

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Bucks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 36-25 4-9 29-32 Magic 35-27 8-4 29-33

Bucks vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Magic 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 26-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-4 29-2 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-9 111.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 23-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-10 28-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-15

