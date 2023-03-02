Thursday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (25-4) and Wright State Raiders (8-23) going head to head at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 80-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Phoenix secured a 70-64 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Green Bay vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, Wright State 53

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix defeated the Cleveland State Vikings (No. 63-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 64-49 win on February 23 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Phoenix are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Green Bay has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 63) on January 14

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 18

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 126) on December 14

56-46 over Northeastern (No. 138) on November 25

73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 139) on November 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Green Bay Performance Insights