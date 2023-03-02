The Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

  • The Badgers score an average of 69 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • Wisconsin has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.7 points.
  • Wisconsin has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
  • The Boilermakers score 71.7 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Badgers allow.
  • When Purdue puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 9-2.
  • Purdue is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 69 points.
  • This year the Boilermakers are shooting 42.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Badgers concede.
  • The Badgers shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8 lower than the Boilermakers allow.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/20/2023 Rutgers W 88-62 Kohl Center
2/23/2023 @ Northwestern W 64-57 Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/26/2023 Michigan W 78-70 Kohl Center
3/2/2023 Purdue - Target Center

