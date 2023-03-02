How to Watch the Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs on BTN.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison
- The Badgers score an average of 69 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- Wisconsin has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.7 points.
- Wisconsin has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
- The Boilermakers score 71.7 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Badgers allow.
- When Purdue puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 9-2.
- Purdue is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 69 points.
- This year the Boilermakers are shooting 42.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Badgers concede.
- The Badgers shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8 lower than the Boilermakers allow.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/20/2023
|Rutgers
|W 88-62
|Kohl Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 64-57
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/26/2023
|Michigan
|W 78-70
|Kohl Center
|3/2/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Target Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.