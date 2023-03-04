Two of the league's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth, 31.3 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (45-17) host Joel Embiid (second, 33.0 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (40-22) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -4.5 231.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 23 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.
  • Milwaukee has had an average of 226.5 points in its games this season, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Bucks have a 37-25-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 41, or 82%, of the 50 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won 25 of its 30 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs 76ers Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 23 37.1% 115.3 229.5 111.2 221.5 225.6
76ers 19 30.6% 114.2 229.5 110.3 221.5 223.0

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks are 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • The Bucks have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread at home (20-12-0) than it does in away games (17-13-0).
  • The Bucks score 115.3 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers allow.
  • Milwaukee is 30-7 against the spread and 33-4 overall when scoring more than 110.3 points.

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Bucks and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 37-25 23-13 30-32
76ers 36-26 3-2 36-26

Bucks vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks 76ers
115.3
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
30-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-10
33-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-6
111.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.3
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
27-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-12
33-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-11

