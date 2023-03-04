Grayson Allen could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Allen, in his most recent time out, had 12 points, four assists and two steals in a 139-117 win over the Magic.

Below we will break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.5 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.8 Assists -- 2.4 1.8 PRA -- 16.3 15.3 PR 11.5 13.9 13.5 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.6



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the 76ers

Allen has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.0% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Allen's opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.9 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, allowing 110.3 points per contest.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 23.6 per contest, sixth in the league.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 27 7 4 1 1 1 1 10/20/2022 32 12 3 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.