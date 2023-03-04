Marquette vs. St. John's (NY): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Marquette Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3 Big East) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 7-12 Big East) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) matchup.
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-11.5)
|158.5
|-650
|+475
|DraftKings
|Marquette (-11.5)
|158.5
|-690
|+470
|Tipico
|Marquette (-11.5)
|158.5
|-
|-
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends
- Marquette is 18-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times this season.
- St. John's (NY) has covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Red Storm's 27 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Marquette's national championship odds (+3000) place it 12th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.
- The Golden Eagles have experienced the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +16000 at the start of the season to +3000.
- Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
