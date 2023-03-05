Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Holiday tallied 26 points and 13 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-130 loss versus the 76ers.

Let's break down Holiday's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.9 23.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.7 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.9 PRA 31.5 32.3 35.8 PR 23.5 25 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.2



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Jrue Holiday has made 7.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.8% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.4 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 101.9 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 113.2 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42.8 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are seventh in the league, conceding 23.8 per game.

The Wizards concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 19 6 1 0 2 0 0

