Marquette vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Mohegan Sun Arena has the UConn Huskies (27-5) matching up with the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 5). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-59 victory as our model heavily favors UConn.
In their last game on Saturday, the Golden Eagles claimed a 57-47 victory against St. John's (NY).
Marquette vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Marquette vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 70, Marquette 59
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' signature victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). The Golden Eagles secured the 59-52 win at home on February 8.
- The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 30th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 33rd-most.
- Marquette has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
- The Huskies have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 15/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 57) on March 4
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 57) on February 18
- 72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 61) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles' +248 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.4 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per contest (30th in college basketball).
- In Big East games, Marquette has averaged 1.4 fewer points (64.0) than overall (65.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Golden Eagles are scoring 8.1 more points per game at home (68.9) than away (60.8).
- At home, Marquette allows 52.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 63.0.
- While the Golden Eagles are putting up 65.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 61.4 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.