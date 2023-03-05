How to Watch the Marquette vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The top-seeded UConn Huskies (27-5) are taking on the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) in the Big East Tournament on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Marquette vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up 6.5 more points per game (65.4) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (58.9).
- Marquette has a 19-8 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
- Marquette is 18-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.
- The Huskies put up 18.6 more points per game (75.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.2).
- UConn has a 26-4 record when putting up more than 57.2 points.
- UConn is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 39.2% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Huskies concede.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 58-46
|Cintas Center
|2/27/2023
|DePaul
|W 98-80
|Al McGuire Center
|3/4/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 57-47
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.