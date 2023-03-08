The No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) will hit the court in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 12 seed Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11 Big Ten), Wednesday at 6:30 PM live on Big Ten Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-2.5) 130.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ohio State (-2) 130.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Ohio State (-2) 130 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Ohio State (-1.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin is 13-16-0 ATS this year.
  • The Badgers have been an underdog by 2 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.
  • Ohio State is 11-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 29 times this season.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Badgers have experienced the 30th-biggest change this season, dropping from +10000 at the start to +25000.
  • Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

