The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 117 - Nets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)

Nets (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



The Bucks have been more successful against the spread than the Nets this year, tallying an ATS record of 36-24-5, as opposed to the 35-30-0 record of the Nets.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 36.4% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (100%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the over/under 47.7% of the time this season (31 out of 65). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (29 out of 65).

The Bucks have an .811 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-10) this season, better than the .370 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (10-17).

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee has been lifted by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by giving up only 111.7 points per game. It ranks ninth in the league in points scored (115.8 per contest).

This season, the Bucks rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 25 per game.

The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.7 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Milwaukee is attempting 49.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 55.3% of the shots it has attempted (and 65.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.2 threes per contest, which are 44.7% of its shots (and 34.9% of the team's buckets).

