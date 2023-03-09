Bucks vs. Nets Injury Report Today - March 9
The Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (37-28) at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Bucks are coming off of a 134-123 victory over the Magic in their most recent game on Tuesday. Brook Lopez's team-leading 26 points paced the Bucks in the victory.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|31.2
|11.9
|5.5
|Goran Dragic
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.4
|1.4
|2.7
|Wesley Matthews
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|3.2
|2.3
|0.5
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Knee), Royce O'Neale: Out (Knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: Out (Rest), Nicolas Claxton: Out (Thumb), Cameron Johnson: Out (Knee)
Bucks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Bucks Season Insights
- The Bucks score just 3.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Nets allow (112.6).
- Milwaukee is 33-5 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
- The Bucks' offense has been much better over their last 10 games, scoring 123.2 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.
- Milwaukee knocks down 3.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.7 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4.
- The Bucks record 113.6 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while giving up 108.3 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).
Bucks vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-9.5
|232
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.