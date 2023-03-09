The Southland championship will be decided Thursday, as the No. 1 seed SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) meet the No. 3 Lamar Cardinals (20-11) at 5:00 PM.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals average 10.3 more points per game (64.7) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (54.4).
  • Lamar is 18-4 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
  • SE Louisiana is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The Lions average 62.6 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 60.1 the Cardinals allow.
  • SE Louisiana is 15-1 when scoring more than 60.1 points.
  • Lamar is 13-7 when allowing fewer than 62.6 points.
  • This season the Lions are shooting 41.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cardinals concede.
  • The Cardinals make 32.9% of their shots from the field, 8.1% lower than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 McNeese W 67-50 University Center (LA)
3/1/2023 @ Houston Christian W 66-45 Sharp Gymnasium
3/8/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 60-58 The Legacy Center
3/9/2023 Lamar - The Legacy Center

Lamar Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Nicholls W 70-57 Stopher Gym
3/7/2023 McNeese W 80-75 The Legacy Center
3/8/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 65-53 The Legacy Center
3/9/2023 SE Louisiana - The Legacy Center

