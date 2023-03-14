Tuesday's 9:30 PM ET game between the Wisconsin Badgers (17-14) and the Bradley Braves (25-9) at Kohl Center features the Badgers' Steven Crowl as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Bradley

Game Day: Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wisconsin's Last Game

Wisconsin dropped its previous game to Ohio State, 65-57, on Wednesday. Tyler Wahl was its high scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Wahl 19 10 3 3 1 1 Connor Essegian 11 8 0 0 0 1 Steven Crowl 8 1 1 0 0 0

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Crowl posts a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor.

Wahl averages 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Connor Essegian posts 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Klesmit is averaging 8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Wisconsin Top Performers (Last 10 Games)