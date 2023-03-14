Top Wisconsin Players to Watch vs. Bradley - March 14
Tuesday's 9:30 PM ET game between the Wisconsin Badgers (17-14) and the Bradley Braves (25-9) at Kohl Center features the Badgers' Steven Crowl as a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Bradley
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 14
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
Wisconsin's Last Game
Wisconsin dropped its previous game to Ohio State, 65-57, on Wednesday. Tyler Wahl was its high scorer with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Wahl
|19
|10
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Connor Essegian
|11
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steven Crowl
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Wisconsin Players to Watch
Crowl posts a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor.
Wahl averages 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Connor Essegian posts 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Max Klesmit is averaging 8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Wisconsin Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Wahl
|10.6
|7.4
|3.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|Steven Crowl
|9.6
|7.1
|2.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.4
|Connor Essegian
|14.2
|4.2
|0.6
|0.5
|0.1
|2.1
|Chucky Hepburn
|11
|2.5
|2
|1.1
|0
|1.7
|Max Klesmit
|9.4
|2.7
|1.2
|0.7
|0.3
|1.8
