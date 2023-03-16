Thursday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (27-5) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (18-12) at Kress Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-54 and heavily favors Green Bay to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Phoenix head into this game on the heels of a 73-61 loss to Cleveland State on Tuesday.

Green Bay vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 73, Niagara 54

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix's best win of the season came against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings. The Phoenix claimed the 64-49 home win on February 23.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Green Bay is 17-1 (.944%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 64) on February 23

82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 64) on January 14

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 18

73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on November 18

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 125) on December 14

Green Bay Performance Insights