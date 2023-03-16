Green Bay vs. Niagara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (27-5) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (18-12) at Kress Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-54 and heavily favors Green Bay to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Phoenix head into this game on the heels of a 73-61 loss to Cleveland State on Tuesday.
Green Bay vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay vs. Niagara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 73, Niagara 54
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix's best win of the season came against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings. The Phoenix claimed the 64-49 home win on February 23.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Green Bay is 17-1 (.944%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 64) on February 23
- 82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 64) on January 14
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 18
- 73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on November 18
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 125) on December 14
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (scoring 68.0 points per game to rank 127th in college basketball while allowing 54.0 per contest to rank 10th in college basketball) and have a +446 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Green Bay is putting up 67.2 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (68.0 points per game) is 0.8 PPG higher.
- The Phoenix average 70.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.
- Green Bay is surrendering 50.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (55.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Phoenix have been putting up 67.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 68.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
