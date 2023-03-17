The NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Friday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) against the Vermont Catamounts (23-10) at 2:45 PM ET. The Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek and the Catamounts' Robin Duncan are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Vermont

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Marquette's Last Game

Marquette was victorious in its previous game versus Xavier, 65-51, on Saturday. Kolek was its leading scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Kolek 20 8 3 3 0 2 David Joplin 12 4 0 0 0 3 Kam Jones 11 5 4 1 1 0

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek posts a team-high 7.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 48.3% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Oso Ighodaro is tops on the Golden Eagles at 5.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.2 assists and 11.4 points.

Kam Jones paces his team in both points (15) and assists (2) per contest, and also puts up 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is putting up 12.4 points, 0.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

David Joplin is averaging 9.3 points, 0.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)