The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) are favored (-9.5) to defeat the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. The matchup tips off at 4:30 PM on TBS. Here are some insights into this West Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The point total for the matchup is set at 141.5.

UConn vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -9.5 141.5

UConn vs Iona Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies' ATS record is 18-9-0 this season.

This season, UConn has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -500 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Iona has a 15-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Gaels the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +360 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iona has a 21.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 16 59.3% 78.5 154.9 65 130 143.6 Iona 11 47.8% 76.4 154.9 65 130 141.8

Additional UConn vs Iona Insights & Trends

UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Iona is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Gaels have gone over the total four times.

The Huskies score 78.5 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65 the Gaels give up.

UConn has a 16-7 record against the spread and a 23-5 record overall when putting up more than 65 points.

The Gaels score an average of 76.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Iona is 15-6 against the spread and 24-5 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 18-9-0 7-4 17-10-0 Iona 15-8-0 0-0 11-12-0

UConn vs. Iona Home/Away Splits

UConn Iona 15-2 Home Record 11-1 5-5 Away Record 8-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

