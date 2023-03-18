An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Raiders' 73.8 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 58.6 the Buffaloes allow.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

Colorado is 22-5 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.

The Buffaloes average 12.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Lady Raiders give up (56.7).

Colorado is 22-3 when scoring more than 56.7 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

The Buffaloes shoot 41.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders allow defensively.

The Lady Raiders' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 Cal W 95-69 CU Events Center 3/2/2023 Oregon State W 62-54 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/3/2023 Washington State L 61-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/18/2023 Middle Tennessee - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Middle Tennessee Schedule