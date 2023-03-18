A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Duke Blue Devils (25-6) play against the No. 14 seed Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest begins at 9:30 PM.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Gaels score 12.6 more points per game (63.4) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (50.8).
  • Iona has put together a 21-4 record in games it scores more than 50.8 points.
  • Duke is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 63.4 points.
  • The Blue Devils put up 63.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 54.4 the Lady Gaels give up.
  • Duke is 21-2 when scoring more than 54.4 points.
  • Iona has a 21-3 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 North Carolina L 45-41 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/3/2023 North Carolina W 44-40 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Virginia Tech L 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Iona - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 39-37 Boardwalk Hall
3/10/2023 Siena W 67-66 Boardwalk Hall
3/11/2023 Manhattan W 73-60 Boardwalk Hall
3/18/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

