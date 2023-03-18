The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) will take to the court against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips at 2:40 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Duke is 16-19-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 35 times this season.

Tennessee has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

In the Volunteers' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Duke is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (13th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 The Volunteers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

