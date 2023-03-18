How to Watch the Wild vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A clash featuring two of the top teams in the league is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Boston Bruins (51-11-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (39-21-8) at Xcel Energy Center.
ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX will show this Bruins versus Wild game.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/22/2022
|Bruins
|Wild
|4-3 (F/OT) BOS
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (179 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
- With 196 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-0-3 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|66
|22
|41
|63
|38
|39
|39.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|68
|23
|28
|51
|9
|39
|48.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|68
|19
|28
|47
|34
|47
|57%
|Marcus Johansson
|67
|14
|18
|32
|24
|25
|42.6%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 145 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 249 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|67
|46
|43
|89
|91
|43
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|59
|20
|36
|56
|62
|26
|37%
|David Krejci
|62
|13
|40
|53
|33
|14
|48.7%
|Patrice Bergeron
|67
|24
|25
|49
|18
|35
|60.8%
|Pavel Zacha
|67
|18
|29
|47
|27
|26
|40.9%
