On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Toronto Raptors (35-36) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Raptors Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-8) 235 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-8.5) 234.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-8.5) 234.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-9.5) 233.5 -550 +425 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

  • The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per outing (ninth in the league).
  • The Raptors score 112.9 points per game (21st in NBA) and allow 112.1 (fifth in league) for a +61 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams surrender 224.5 points per game combined, 10.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Milwaukee has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 30 times.
  • Toronto has compiled a 34-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Bucks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bucks +330 +150 -
Raptors +30000 +9000 +120

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.