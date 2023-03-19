The Toronto Raptors (35-36) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) after losing three straight road games. The Bucks are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -8.5 234.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 27 of 70 games this season.
  • The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 228.6, 5.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 40-30-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won 46 out of the 57 games, or 80.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won 11 of its 14 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 80% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Raptors Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 27 38.6% 116.2 229.1 112.4 224.5 226.6
Raptors 23 32.4% 112.9 229.1 112.1 224.5 223.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.
  • Milwaukee has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (57.1%). It has covered 20 times in 35 games at home and 20 times in 35 games on the road.
  • The 116.2 points per game the Bucks record are only 4.1 more points than the Raptors give up (112.1).
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 112.1 points, it is 31-12 against the spread and 36-7 overall.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Bucks and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 40-30 7-11 36-34
Raptors 36-35 0-0 40-31

Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Raptors
116.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
31-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-14
36-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-12
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.1
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
25-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-17
32-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-17

