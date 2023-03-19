A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket is on the line when the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) face the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at 7:45 PM on truTV. Florida Atlantic has been installed as a 12.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under is set at 149.5 in the matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -12.5 149.5

Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Owls have a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a -800 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The Owls have a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 15-18-1 ATS this year.

This season, the Knights have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +550 or longer on the moneyline.

Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 11 33.3% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 18 52.9% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Owls' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Knights have hit the over four times.

The 78.4 points per game the Owls score are only 4.3 more points than the Knights allow (74.1).

Florida Atlantic has a 13-6 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.

The Knights score an average of 77.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 65 the Owls give up to opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson has put together a 10-13-1 ATS record and a 16-10 overall record in games it scores more than 65 points.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 5-2 17-16-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 3-2 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson 17-0 Home Record 10-5 11-3 Away Record 8-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

