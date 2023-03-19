The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) take to the court against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Marquette has compiled a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Michigan State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

In the Spartans' 30 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 Marquette's national championship odds (+1500) place it 10th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 12th-best.

Oddsmakers have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +16000 at the start of the season to +1500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 37th-biggest change.

With odds of +1500, Marquette has been given a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Spartans were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +4000, which is the 71st-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

