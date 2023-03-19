The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) look to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 5:15 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Marquette has compiled a 21-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.

Michigan State is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 30 times this year.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Marquette's national championship odds (+1600) place it 12th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 13th-best.

The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have jumped from +16000 at the start of the season to +1600, the 36th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Spartans' national championship odds have improved from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 71st-biggest change among all teams.

Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

