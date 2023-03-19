Sunday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and Michigan State Spartans (20-12) squaring off at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at TBA on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 141.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -155, Michigan State +130

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marquette vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)



Marquette (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 20-11-0, while Michigan State's is 15-14-0. The Golden Eagles have a 15-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 16-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 150.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Marquette has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +335 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) and allow 70.3 per contest (185th in college basketball).

Marquette loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is recording 28.4 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5 per outing.

Marquette knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc (125th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 35.1%.

The Golden Eagles' 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 89.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 128th in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (40th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (33rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.