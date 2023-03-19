Sunday's contest at Nationwide Arena has the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (20-12) at 5:15 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-70 victory for Marquette, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Michigan State. The over/under has been set at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -145, Michigan State +120

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marquette vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)



Marquette (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Marquette has gone 20-11-0 against the spread, while Michigan State's ATS record this season is 15-14-0. The Golden Eagles have a 15-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 16-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 150.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall while Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 79.9 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball and are giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 185th in college basketball.

The 28.4 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 333rd in college basketball, and are 4.1 fewer than the 32.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

Marquette hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.6).

The Golden Eagles score 102.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball).

Marquette has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (41st in college basketball action), 4.3 fewer than the 14.7 it forces on average (32nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.