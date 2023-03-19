Top Marquette Players to Watch vs. Michigan State - Second Round
When the Marquette Golden Eagles and Michigan State Spartans play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Sunday at 5:15 PM ET, Tyler Kolek and A.J Hoggard will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Marquette's Last Game
In its previous game, Marquette defeated Vermont on Friday, 78-61. Kam Jones scored a team-high 19 points (and added two assists and four rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kam Jones
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Oso Ighodaro
|14
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|David Joplin
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
Marquette Players to Watch
Kolek is tops on the Golden Eagles at 7.5 assists per game, while also posting 4.1 rebounds and 13.1 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.
Oso Ighodaro leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.9), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
Jones is tops on the Golden Eagles at 15.1 points per game, while also averaging 2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper posts 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
David Joplin is averaging 9.4 points, 0.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Kolek
|17.2
|4.2
|7.2
|1.9
|0.1
|1.6
|Oso Ighodaro
|11.5
|6.2
|3.4
|0.5
|1.1
|0
|Kam Jones
|14.6
|3.9
|2.1
|1.3
|0.1
|2.9
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|10.8
|4.8
|0.9
|0.7
|0.1
|1.1
|Stevie Mitchell
|7.7
|3.2
|0.8
|2.4
|0.2
|0.5
