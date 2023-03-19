The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) will take to the court against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Marquette is a 2.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which starts at TBA. The over/under is set at 141.5 for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -2.5 141.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 141.5 points 22 times.

The average point total in Marquette's matchups this year is 150.2, 8.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 20-11-0 this season.

Marquette has won 17, or 94.4%, of the 18 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Marquette has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Marquette.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 22 71% 79.9 150.2 70.3 137.5 149.9 Michigan State 12 41.4% 70.3 150.2 67.2 137.5 137.4

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Golden Eagles have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

The Golden Eagles average 12.7 more points per game (79.9) than the Spartans give up (67.2).

Marquette is 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-11-0 11-9 15-16-0 Michigan State 15-14-0 5-6 16-13-0

Marquette vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits

Marquette Michigan State 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

