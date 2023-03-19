Marquette vs. Michigan State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) will take to the court against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Marquette is a 2.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 5:15 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 140.5.
Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Marquette
|-2.5
|140.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marquette Betting Records & Stats
- Marquette and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 22 of 31 games this season.
- Marquette's games this year have an average point total of 150.2, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 20-11-0 this season.
- This season, Marquette has won 17 out of the 18 games, or 94.4%, in which it has been favored.
- Marquette has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from Marquette, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
Marquette vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marquette
|22
|71%
|79.9
|150.2
|70.3
|137.5
|149.9
|Michigan State
|13
|44.8%
|70.3
|150.2
|67.2
|137.5
|137.4
Additional Marquette Insights & Trends
- Marquette has gone 10-0 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of Golden Eagles' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Golden Eagles score 79.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 67.2 the Spartans give up.
- When Marquette scores more than 67.2 points, it is 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marquette
|20-11-0
|11-9
|15-16-0
|Michigan State
|15-14-0
|5-6
|16-13-0
Marquette vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits
|Marquette
|Michigan State
|16-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-4
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|8-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69
|11-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.