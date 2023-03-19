How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) face the Stetson Hatters (17-13) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- This season, Milwaukee has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.
- The Hatters are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 35th.
- The Panthers' 78.3 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 73.3 the Hatters give up.
- Milwaukee has a 15-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- Milwaukee is putting up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.3).
- At home, the Panthers concede 70.1 points per game. Away, they give up 77.5.
- Milwaukee sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 81-72
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|3/2/2023
|Wright State
|W 87-70
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|3/6/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 93-80
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Ocean Center
