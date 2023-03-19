The Stetson Hatters (17-13) take the court against the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on FloSports.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stetson vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stetson Moneyline Milwaukee Moneyline

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Betting Trends

  • Milwaukee has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Stetson has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
  • Hatters games have gone over the point total 19 out of 27 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.