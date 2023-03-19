Milwaukee vs. Stetson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (17-13) and the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Panthers games have hit the over in 17 out of 29 opportunities (58.6%).
- Milwaukee has a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- Stetson (15-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 10.8% more often than Milwaukee (15-14-0) this year.
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Stetson
|76.6
|154.9
|73.3
|147.1
|140.3
|Milwaukee
|78.3
|154.9
|73.8
|147.1
|146.6
Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends
- Milwaukee is 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of the Panthers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Panthers put up five more points per game (78.3) than the Hatters allow their opponents to score (73.3).
- When it scores more than 73.3 points, Milwaukee is 11-7 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
Stetson vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Stetson
|15-9-0
|17-7-0
|Milwaukee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits
|Stetson
|Milwaukee
|9-3
|Home Record
|15-3
|7-9
|Away Record
|6-7
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|83.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.3
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
