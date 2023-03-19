The No. 2 seed Utah Utes (26-4) will take to the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (24-5) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 7:00 PM.

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Utah vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 65.5 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Utes allow.
  • Princeton has put together a 13-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • Utah is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Utes put up 84.1 points per game, 31.3 more points than the 52.8 the Tigers allow.
  • Utah is 25-3 when scoring more than 52.8 points.
  • When Princeton allows fewer than 84.1 points, it is 21-5.
  • The Utes shoot 48.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Tigers make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Stanford W 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center
3/2/2023 Washington State L 66-58 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/17/2023 Gardner-Webb W 103-77 Jon M. Huntsman Center
3/19/2023 Princeton - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Pennsylvania W 60-47 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/11/2023 Harvard W 54-48 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/17/2023 NC State W 64-63 Jon M. Huntsman Center
3/19/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

