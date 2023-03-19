The Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

You can turn on NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC to watch as the Wild and the Capitals square off.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/17/2023 Capitals Wild 4-2 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 184 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.

The Wild's 198 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 67 22 41 63 38 40 39.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 69 23 29 52 11 39 48.2% Matthew Boldy 69 19 29 48 34 47 57% Marcus Johansson 68 15 19 34 25 25 42.6%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 211 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the league.

With 216 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Capitals Key Players