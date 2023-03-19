The Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) play the Liberty Flames (27-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on ESPN2.

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.7% the Flames allow to opponents.

Wisconsin has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Flames are the 232nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Badgers sit at 302nd.

The 65.4 points per game the Badgers record are only 4.9 more points than the Flames allow (60.5).

When Wisconsin totals more than 60.5 points, it is 14-8.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Wisconsin is posting 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is faring better offensively, averaging 67.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Badgers are ceding 60.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 72.2.

Wisconsin is averaging 9 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 5.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.7 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Schedule