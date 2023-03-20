How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte 49ers (19-14) play the Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.
- This season, Milwaukee has a 15-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.
- The 49ers are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 35th.
- The Panthers score an average of 78.6 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 62.5 the 49ers give up.
- Milwaukee has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Milwaukee averages 84.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.3.
- The Panthers concede 70.1 points per game at home, and 77.5 on the road.
- Milwaukee knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Wright State
|W 87-70
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|3/6/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 93-80
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Stetson
|W 87-83
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.