The Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) and the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) hit the court at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloSports. The game has no set line.

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Milwaukee Betting Records & Stats

In Milwaukee's 30 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (56.7%).

So far this season, the Panthers have compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.

Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.7% of the time, five% more often than Milwaukee (15-14-0) this year.

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 78.6 145.3 74.1 136.6 146.6 Charlotte 66.7 145.3 62.5 136.6 129.3

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

Milwaukee is 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Panthers have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

The 78.6 points per game the Panthers put up are 16.1 more points than the 49ers give up (62.5).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 62.5 points, it is 13-9 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 15-14-0 17-12-0 Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits

Milwaukee Charlotte 15-3 Home Record 11-4 6-7 Away Record 5-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

