The Oregon Ducks (21-14) and the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) play at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no set line.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of the Badgers' 29 games with a set total have hit the over (48.3%).

Wisconsin is 13-16-0 ATS this year.

Oregon has been more successful against the spread than Wisconsin this year, recording an ATS record of 14-16-0, as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 71 136.7 66.4 130.4 137.2 Wisconsin 65.7 136.7 64 130.4 129.6

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Wisconsin has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Badgers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Badgers score only 0.7 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Ducks allow (66.4).

When it scores more than 66.4 points, Wisconsin is 5-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits

Oregon Wisconsin 15-5 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 5-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

