The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) take on the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as double-digit, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 236.5.

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSSW and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -17.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 25 times.

The average point total in Milwaukee's games this season is 228.6, 7.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 40-31-0 record against the spread.

Milwaukee has won 47, or 81%, of the 58 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.

The Bucks have a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 25 35.2% 116.3 228.7 112.4 234.4 226.7 Spurs 33 45.8% 112.4 228.7 122.0 234.4 232.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Bucks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

In home games, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (20-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-15-0).

The Bucks record 5.7 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Spurs allow (122.0).

Milwaukee has a 21-5 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when putting up more than 122.0 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 40-31 0-0 36-35 Spurs 30-42 0-0 41-31

Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Spurs 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 21-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-13 23-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-21 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122.0 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 25-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-6 33-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.