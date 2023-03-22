Bucks vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - March 22
The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Bucks took care of business in their most recent matchup 118-111 against the Raptors on Sunday. In the victory, Brook Lopez paced the Bucks with 26 points.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Goran Dragic
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.4
|1.4
|2.7
|Meyers Leonard
|C
|Out
|Calf
|4.0
|2.2
|0.0
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|6.0
|4.2
|1.4
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Out (Rest), Doug McDermott: Out (Rest), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Out (Rest), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Neck), Tre Jones: Out (Rest), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Questionable (Knee)
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSSW and BSWI
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Bucks Season Insights
- The 116.3 points per game the Bucks score are 5.7 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.0).
- Milwaukee has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 122.0 points.
- The Bucks have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 124.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.1 points more than the 116.3 they've scored this season.
- Milwaukee makes 2.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.
- The Bucks average 113.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and allow 108.6 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).
Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-17.5
|238
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.