When the Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) and San Antonio Spurs (19-53) square off at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Jrue Holiday will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks beat the Raptors on Sunday, 118-111. Their top scorer was Brook Lopez with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 26 5 2 1 2 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 22 12 10 0 2 1 Khris Middleton 20 8 5 0 1 5

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo paces his squad in both points (31.3) and rebounds (11.9) per game, and also averages 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Holiday posts a team-high 7.3 assists per contest. He is also posting 19.2 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Lopez averages 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis is posting 13.8 points, 1.6 assists and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen posts 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 21.7 7.3 5 0.4 0.8 0.6 Brook Lopez 19.8 6.1 1.9 0.8 2.7 2 Jrue Holiday 15 4.2 7.5 0.7 0.6 1.9 Khris Middleton 12.7 2.9 4.6 0.6 0.2 1.5 Bobby Portis 11.5 7.8 0.9 0.2 0.2 1

